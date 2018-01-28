Quantcast
TSC Pelican Post Game Report #141 Pelicans VS Rockets Recap & Los Angeles Clippers Preview
Posted by on January 28, 2018

Big Q & DC breaks down the New Orleans Pelicans 115-113 win over the Houston Rockets with stats, facts & interviews from Coach Gentry & Anthony Davis. Plus DeMarcus Cousins & Pelicans injury news & the Los Angeles Clippers breakdown & game prediction!

40 Min Show

