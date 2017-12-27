Quantcast
The Sports Daily > NBA
TSC/Pelicans Post Game Report #126 Pells VS Wizards/Magic/Heat Recaps & More
Posted by on December 27, 2017

Big Q & The Guys (DC) cover: The Pelicans last three games VS The Washington Wizards, The Orlando Magic & Miami Heat THEN P review of upcoming match against The Brooklyn Nets. All games broken down with stats, facts, breakdowns, interviews (Coach Al Gentry & others) and more! 60 min pro-podcast

Donate To The Show At https://www.patreon.com/thepromediane

Join The Sports Coma Social Media Family! https://www.facebook.com/BigQAndTheGu

https://twitter.com/thesportscoma

Support Our Sponsor! https://www.amazon.com/Become-Ultimat

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s