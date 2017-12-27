Big Q & The Guys (DC) cover: The Pelicans last three games VS The Washington Wizards, The Orlando Magic & Miami Heat THEN P review of upcoming match against The Brooklyn Nets. All games broken down with stats, facts, breakdowns, interviews (Coach Al Gentry & others) and more! 60 min pro-podcast

