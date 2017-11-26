Oakland,CA- The New Orleans Pelicans finished up a 2 game road trip against Golden St Sunday night at The Oracle Arena. New Orleans started off uncharacteristically on point & fast winning the first quarter 31-17. The Pells cooled off in the 2nd quarter as Golden St started to pick up the pace as they tied the score 53-53 at half. It wasn’t a good night for New Orleans as they struggled on the simplest shots they usually make, compound that with DeMarcus Cousins foul issues & of course the turn-overs.

The Warriors defense mixed with converting Pells turnovers in points (20) & held New Orleans to 42 second half points. The Pelicans shot 40% from the field against Golden St’s (41%) & the three-point battle wasn’t to far apart (N.O. 11 made 3’s vs 10 made by Golden St). The game was loss on turn-overs (17) & missed free throws.

DeMarcus Cousins allowed himself to frustrated out of his game with no foul calls & tilts with Golden St forward Draymond Green. Cousins finished with 15 pts 7 rebs & 5 fouls.

The Other scorers for New Orleans were:

Anthony Davis- 30 pts 15 rebs

Jrue Holiday- 24 pts

ETwuan Moore- 16 pts

The Warriors started slow but were able to turn up the heat on the turnover prone Pelicans being led by Curry’s 27 & Thompson’s 24. New Orleans beat themselves this game allowing to many easy turnover & blowing easy opportunities at the charity stripe. Many of the Pells role players struggled mightily tonight & didn’t contribute when it mattered. This game was theirs for the taking facing a team that was shooting poorly & without star forward Kevin Durant (ankle).

The Pelicans (11-9) head back to New Orleans to face the Minnesota Timber wolves (11-8) on Wednesday night in the Smoothie King Center.