Salt Lake City,UT– The New Orleans Pelicans faced off against the red hot winners of five in a row Utah Jazz Friday night. The Jazz were coming into this match up against the Pelicans without top players center Rudy Gobert & forward Rodney Hood. It didn’t seem to make much difference as the rest of the Jazz stepped up including a major contribution from rookie guard Donovan Mitchell.

The Pelicans were playing pretty decently in the first half, holding the Jazz to just 16 points in the second quarter. Utah blew the doors off the Pelicans in the second half and didn’t look back 114-108.

New Orleans shot 48% vs Utah’s 49% from the field. The Pelicans shot 50% from the 3 point line & only had 10 turnovers in the game. To make matters even worst for New Orleans was the fact they lost Anthony Davis with a groin injury in the start of the fourth quarter. Davis finished the game with 19 pts 10 rebs in 32 minutes.

The Pells had 6 players in double figures including Davis, DeMarcus Cousins 23 pts 13 rebs, ETWaun Moore 18 pts, Darius Miller 15 pts, Rajon Rondo 13 pts & Jrue Holiday 11 pts. New Orleans couldn’t stop rookie guard Donovan Mitchell who exploded for a game high 41 pts & got to the basket anytime he wanted. The Pells dropped their 3rd straight game in a row & face off next against the Portland Trailblazers in Portland Saturday night.

New Orleans has shown the propensity to allow guards to dominate them as of late & Portland has a better back court than Utah could ever hope for. The Pelicans top player Anthony Davis will not play in the next game versus Portland.