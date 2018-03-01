On February 28th, 2018, James Harden may or may not have killed Wesley Johnson, when he crossed up Johnson into absolute oblivion. Johnson fell down, Harden paused an extra couple of seconds to stare, and the basketball world erupted. It was one of the most disrespectful basketball plays of all time.

We caught up with Harden post-game where he addressed the nasty ankle breaker.

Harden was why he stared on Johnson for such an extended period of time, and all he had to say was: “I was trying to figure out what he was doing.” Absolutely savage.