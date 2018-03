NBA fans have been wanting LeBron James to give them a dunk contest for nearly a decade. Luckily for Los Angeles, LeBron gave them a miniature dunk contest prior to the Clipper game. The crowd ate up every single dunk James did.

The Cavaliers have been struggling as of late, adding extra speculation to LeBron’s free agency decision. LA fans are hoping “LABron” is a real thing, but the odds of him leaving Cleveland are still low.