Kemba Walker learned an important lesson in the team’s most recent game against the Miami Heat.

Walker thought he drained a shot in Thursday night’s game, and celebrated. The only problem was that he didn’t make it.

Great celebration, but the shot rimmed out, unfortunately. And it was pretty funny.

Oh Kemba Walker will be seeing this on highlights for all the wrong reasons for a long time to come. pic.twitter.com/kbjp94FUFO — Will Manso (@WillManso) December 30, 2016

His teammates will never let him hear the end of that one, and understandably so.