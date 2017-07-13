The Pelicans have been pretty quite since resigning Jrue Holiday to a mammoth $125 million/ 5 year contract at the start of free agency.

The team then signed former pelican second round retread small forward Darius Miller who’s been playing overseas.

Miller is likely facing his last opportunity to make it in the NBA but has had some success in Europe. He won a BBL (German League) MVP & Championship among other accolades. It is unclear on what role Darius will play for the Pells beyond just bench depth. If anything fans are hoping that some of his overseas winning ways can rub off on the team.

The NBA Draft occurred & the team traded up in the 2nd round to acquire the athletic 6-4 combo guard Frank Jackson out of Duke. Jackson averaged 10.9 points a game while shooting almost 40% from downtown.

The Pelicans signed the rookie to a 3 year deal with 2 years fully guaranteed so they see some potential there.

After those lite moves compare to other Western Conference heavy weights like Houston getting Chris Paul & now involved with a deal to acquire Knicks star Carmello Anthony.

The OKC Thunder landing via trade Star forward Paul George to pair with League MVP Russell Westbrook. How about the Timber wolves getting: Jimmy Butler & Jeff Teague to team up with The Big Katt & Andrew Wiggins?

Then there’s The Champion Golden State Warriors who basically brought everyone back plus sharp shooter Nick Young who turned the Pells down for greener pastures.

The Pelicans are operating with limited cap space & facing an up hill battle to improve the roster. The General Manager Dell Demps & Coach Alvin Gentry are on a 1 year playoff or bust campaigns to save their jobs.

The future is growing forever dimmer as the competition continues to improve their rosters while the Pelicans stand pat.