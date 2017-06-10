Just like one year ago this time, a Warriors player delivered a nut shot to a Cavs player and now is getting called into question for it.

But it wasn’t Draymond Green on LeBron James this time, though—instead, it involved Zaza Pachulia and Iman Shumpert.

Pachulia, who has a history of getting into it with his opponents and putting “questionable” shots on them, appeared to live up to that reputation in Friday night’s game.

It happened in the third quarter, when things got chippy after a play, and Pachulia found himself on the ground during the scrum. While on the floor, Shumpert walked over him, and that didn’t sit well. The Warriors forward then kicked his foot up and caught Shump right in the groin.

ZAZA with the sneaky nut punch pic.twitter.com/rd6t9rF340 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 10, 2017

Accidental or not? You be the judge. But given Pachulia’s history and what the video showed, it sure looked like a cheap shot, with clear intent.

The play resulted in both Pachulia and Shumpert getting hit with a technical, but it sure looked like what Zaza did was much worse, and the contact was of the flagrant variety.

Will the league step in and suspend Zaza for Game 5—a la the Draymond Green situation last year? Stay tuned.