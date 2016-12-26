Yusuf Corker picked the Kentucky Wildcats over Tennessee, South Carolina and Michigan State today to continue his football career. The three to four star cornerback ended his recruitment with the announcement. Coach Mark Stoops is doing his damnedest to improve the Wildcats football program and has made exceptional progress. Stoops has locked down two other four star recruits in his 2017 class; defensive end Joshua Paschal, and quarterback Danny Clark. Stoops is poised to end with a top-25 2017 recruiting class.