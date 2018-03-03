On the 11th of March 2018, the much awaited NCAA tournament will begin with selection Sunday. While the majority of fans will travel to San Antonio to enjoy the heated matches up close, those of us without that option will have to settle for watching NCAA March Madness online. However, before you rush into streaming the matches, here are four of the most important things you should know.

You must have a VPN

In this day and age, a VPN is more than a necessity. In fact, it is more of a requirement especially when it comes to online streaming. For starters, a VPN guarantees your security and privacy. By encrypting your data and routing it through secure network tunnel, the VPN ensures that your information remains secure and hidden from hackers who are always looking to exploit it for their gain. Additionally, a VPN allows you to circumvent certain restrictions on your network. For instance, if you happen to be travelling abroad, the VPN will enable you to circumvent geo-restrictions placed on the content, allowing you to access US-based content from elsewhere in the world. The same applies to circumventing network throttling restrictions from your ISP as well as stabilizing your connection.

You need a streaming service

For you to watch the games online, you need access to the official broadcast. Of course, if you’re not online, you can do this by watching it via cable. However, if that option is unavailable, then you should watch the games through a streaming service. Turner Sports and CBS are the official broadcasters for the 2018 NCAA March Madness, but other options include Sling TV and YouTube TV. If past occurrences of events such as March Madness and Super Bowl are any indication, then it is wise to choose an effective yet reliable streaming service to avoid inconvenient glitches.

You should get reliable internet

Network reliability is a key factor in determining your streaming experience. You need to find an ISP who can provide both fast and reliable internet connectivity with the least downtime. You also want to find a connection that’s inexpensive, especially considering you’ll need it for the entire duration of March Madness.

You should be aware of the time zones

One of the most complicated issues with watching events such as March Madness is that they are affected by the time zones. This is a great inconvenience especially when you work or study abroad and don’t have the time to spare to follow up on the games. Since the games are held throughout the US, you should follow the 2018 March Madness schedule to determine the time zones and times of each of the matches. If you are not in a position to follow each of the live matches, you should find a way to watch recorded matches.

The Takeaway

Early preparation is important if you are looking for an excellent streaming experience. You have to ensure that you have everything in order including the VPN, streaming service, network connection and awareness of your time zones.