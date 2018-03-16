During his years as a President, Barack Obama would often have a TV crew at the White House every March where he would unveil his March Madness picks. Obama used this meeting to unveil his picks on the teams he thought would win the NCAA men and women tournaments. However, even though it’s been almost a year since Obama left the White House, the former President is still keeping up with the March Madness tradition.

Obama has revealed his picks for this year’s March Madness. In a tweet sent on Wednesday, Obama backed third seed Michigan State to win the national championship. The former President also picked Virginia, Villanova, and North Carolina for his final four.

On the women’s side, Barack Obama picked UConn to go all the way. The former President is predicting a win for UConn against Mississippi State in the final. Obama also picked Louisville and Notre Dame for the final four. You can get all the March Madness betting odds online.

Barack Obama has had a lot of luck with his picks. Last year, the former President correctly picked North Carolina as the winner in the men’s side. The question now is if he can do this again? Michigan State will be a strong opponent no doubt and they will begin their journey to the finals against number 14 seed Bucknell.

Back in 2009, POTUS 44 also picked North Carolina and they went on to claim the title. North Carolina has been a very common choice with the former President since 2009. For the three times that Obama has backed North Carolina for the national championship, the team has gone on to win it twice. Barack Obama has picked Michigan State once before back in 2014 but Duke eventually triumphed.

For the women’s tournament, Obama has always had an eye for Connecticut. The former President has picked the UConn women’s team seven times since 2009 with Connecticut going on to win the title four times. Obama was also right in 2012 when he picked Baylor who also went on to win the national women’s championship.

It seems that the former President has almost always been right with the women’s teams and his pick for this year UConn is one of the highly seeded teams. It won’t be a surprise if the team takes home the national title. Michigan State is also expected to give a good showing. Since last year, most sports expert have backed the Spartans to triumph but as we have seen in previous NCAA tournaments, there can be a few surprises along the way.

There are also a few other teams to look out for. Villanova will be one of the solid contenders for the national title although the team will need to negotiate past a very competitive pool of excellent teams. Duke is also in with a shout. North Carolina, Virginia, and Kansas are also good bets for the final four. March Madness is a thrilling basketball event with great talents on show. May the best team win!