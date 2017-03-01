The regular season is nearing its finale and some of the smaller conferences have already started postseason play. Over the weekend I wrote a full discussion on the resumes of the teams at the top of the bracket and provided a detailed breakdown of the bubble. Now, with just 12 days until Selection Sunday, I’ll be updating my projection more frequently as teams win and lose in conference tournament play.
East Region
Buffalo
1. Villanova vs 16. NC Central/Mt St Mary’s
8. Michigan St vs 9. USC
Buffalo
4. West Virginia vs 13. Bucknell
5. Notre Dame vs 12. UNC-Wilmington
Greenville
3. Duke vs 14. Winthrop
6. SMU vs 11. Vanderbilt/Rhode Island
Indianapolis
2. Kentucky vs 15. Vermont
7. Wisconsin vs 10. Xavier
Midwest Region
Tulsa
1. Kansas vs 16. Texas Southern
8. South Carolina vs 9. Northwestern
Milwaukee
4. Virginia vs 13. Monmouth
5. Purdue vs 12. UT-Arlington
Sacramento
3. Oregon vs 14. CSU-Bakersfield
6. St Mary’s vs 11. Providence
Indianapolis
2. Louisville vs 15. Akron
7. Iowa St vs 10. VCU
South Region
Greenville
1. North Carolina vs 16. New Orleans/UC-Davis
8. Michigan vs 9. Dayton
Salt Lake City
4. Arizona vs 13. Oakland
5. Creighton vs 12. Nevada
Orlando
3. Florida vs 14. Princeton
6. Miami vs 11. Marquette
Tulsa
2. Baylor vs 15. Belmont
7. Maryland vs 10. Arkansas
West Region
Salt Lake City
1. Gonzaga vs 16. North Dakota
8. Oklahoma St vs 9. Seton Hall
Orlando
4. Florida St vs 13. UNC-Greensboro
5. Minnesota vs 12. Middle Tennessee
Milwaukee
3. Butler vs 14. Florida Gulf Coast
6. Cincinnati vs 11. Syracuse/Illinois
Sacramento
2. UCLA vs 15. South Dakota
7. Virginia Tech vs 10. Wichita St
Play-In Games (Tuesday in Dayton):
Syracuse vs Illinois (winner to Milwaukee)
NC Central vs Mount St Mary’s (winner to Buffalo)
Play-In Games (Wednesday in Dayton):
Vanderbilt vs Rhode Island (winner to Greenville)
New Orleans vs UC Davis (winner to Greenville)
Bids by Conference: ACC – 9, Big Ten – 8, Big East – 7, Big XII – 5, SEC – 5, Pac 12 – 4, A-10 – 3, AAC – 2, West Coast – 2
The Bubble
Last 4 Byes: VCU, (Wichita St), Marquette, Arkansas, Providence
Last 4 IN: Vanderbilt, Syracuse, Illinois, Rhode Island
First 4 Out: Wake Forest, California, Kansas St, (Middle Tennessee), TCU
Next 5 Out: Houston, BYU, Ohio St, Illinois St, Georgia