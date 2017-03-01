The regular season is nearing its finale and some of the smaller conferences have already started postseason play. Over the weekend I wrote a full discussion on the resumes of the teams at the top of the bracket and provided a detailed breakdown of the bubble. Now, with just 12 days until Selection Sunday, I’ll be updating my projection more frequently as teams win and lose in conference tournament play.

East Region

Buffalo

1. Villanova vs 16. NC Central/Mt St Mary’s

8. Michigan St vs 9. USC

Buffalo

4. West Virginia vs 13. Bucknell

5. Notre Dame vs 12. UNC-Wilmington

Greenville

3. Duke vs 14. Winthrop

6. SMU vs 11. Vanderbilt/Rhode Island

Indianapolis

2. Kentucky vs 15. Vermont

7. Wisconsin vs 10. Xavier

Midwest Region

Tulsa

1. Kansas vs 16. Texas Southern

8. South Carolina vs 9. Northwestern

Milwaukee

4. Virginia vs 13. Monmouth

5. Purdue vs 12. UT-Arlington

Sacramento

3. Oregon vs 14. CSU-Bakersfield

6. St Mary’s vs 11. Providence

Indianapolis

2. Louisville vs 15. Akron

7. Iowa St vs 10. VCU

South Region

Greenville

1. North Carolina vs 16. New Orleans/UC-Davis

8. Michigan vs 9. Dayton

Salt Lake City

4. Arizona vs 13. Oakland

5. Creighton vs 12. Nevada

Orlando

3. Florida vs 14. Princeton

6. Miami vs 11. Marquette

Tulsa

2. Baylor vs 15. Belmont

7. Maryland vs 10. Arkansas

West Region

Salt Lake City

1. Gonzaga vs 16. North Dakota

8. Oklahoma St vs 9. Seton Hall

Orlando

4. Florida St vs 13. UNC-Greensboro

5. Minnesota vs 12. Middle Tennessee

Milwaukee

3. Butler vs 14. Florida Gulf Coast

6. Cincinnati vs 11. Syracuse/Illinois

Sacramento

2. UCLA vs 15. South Dakota

7. Virginia Tech vs 10. Wichita St

Play-In Games (Tuesday in Dayton):

Syracuse vs Illinois (winner to Milwaukee)

NC Central vs Mount St Mary’s (winner to Buffalo)

Play-In Games (Wednesday in Dayton):

Vanderbilt vs Rhode Island (winner to Greenville)

New Orleans vs UC Davis (winner to Greenville)

Bids by Conference: ACC – 9, Big Ten – 8, Big East – 7, Big XII – 5, SEC – 5, Pac 12 – 4, A-10 – 3, AAC – 2, West Coast – 2

The Bubble

Last 4 Byes: VCU, (Wichita St), Marquette, Arkansas, Providence

Last 4 IN: Vanderbilt, Syracuse, Illinois, Rhode Island

First 4 Out: Wake Forest, California, Kansas St, (Middle Tennessee), TCU

Next 5 Out: Houston, BYU, Ohio St, Illinois St, Georgia