The 2016-17 College Basketball Regular Season is in the books. Four teams have already secured their spots in the 2017 NCAA Tournament. The first bid of the year went to Jacksonville State, who won the Ohio Valley Conference on Saturday night. This will be the first trip to the Big Dance in school history for the Gamecocks. Florida Gulf Coast successfully defended their Atlantic Sun title while Winthrop finally returned to the Dance after winning the Big South Tournament. Winthrop had lost in the Big South Championship Game in each of the last three seasons. Wichita State secured their spot in the field by beating Illinois St in the Missouri Valley Championship which leaves the Redbirds fate in the hands of the Selection Committee. There will be 3 more bids handed out on Monday Night (CAA, MAAC, SoCon) and four more on Tuesday (Horizon, NEC, Summit, West Coast). I will have Conference Tournament Previews posting over the next few days for the tournaments taking place this week.

Current conference leaders noted in bold, teams that have secured automatic bids in bold red.

East Region

Buffalo

1. Villanova vs 16. New Orleans/Mt St Mary’s

8. Wichita St vs 9. Dayton

Buffalo

4. Virginia vs 13. Bucknell

5. Minnesota vs 12. UNC-Wilmington

Orlando

3. Florida vs 14. Iona

6. Miami vs 11. Providence/Kansas St

Indianapolis

2. Louisville vs 15. Akron

7. Maryland vs 10. Xavier

South Region

Tulsa

1. Kansas vs 16. Texas Southern

8. Wake Forest vs 9. Marquette

Salt Lake City

4. Arizona vs 13. UT-Arlington

5. SMU vs 12. Nevada

Greenville

3. Duke vs 14. Princeton

6. Iowa St vs 11. Arkansas/Rhode Island

Indianapolis

2. Kentucky vs 15. Northern Kentucky

7. Wisconsin vs 10. USC

South Region

Greenville

1. North Carolina vs 16. NC Central/Jacksonville St

8. South Carolina vs 9. Michigan

Milwaukee

4. Butler vs 13. Florida Gulf Coast

5. Purdue vs 12. Middle Tennessee

Sacramento

3. UCLA vs 14. CSU-Bakersfield

6. St Mary’s vs 11. Vanderbilt

Tulsa

2. Baylor vs 15. South Dakota

7. Virginia Tech vs 10. Northwestern

West Region

Salt Lake City

1. Gonzaga vs 16. UC-Irvine

8. Seton Hall vs 9. Michigan St

Milwaukee

4. West Virginia vs 13. Winthrop

5. Notre Dame vs 12. UNC-Greensboro

Orlando

3. Florida St vs 14. Vermont

6. Cincinnati vs 11. VCU

Sacramento

2. Oregon vs 15. North Dakota

7. Creighton vs 10. Oklahoma St

The Bubble