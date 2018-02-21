Quantcast
Kirk Herbstreit zings fan who insinuated he’s biased toward Ohio State
Posted by on February 21, 2018

It’s no secret that Kirk Herbstreit has plenty of love for Ohio football.

Herbie was born in Centerville, OH., and also went to high school in the area. From there, he attended Ohio State University, where he played football, so his ties to the area are strong.

A fan recently took note of that, and ripped him for being a “homer” toward his school, regarding comments he made about the Buckeyes basketball program.

Herbstreit defended himself by saying he’s objective when breaking down the college football landscape.

It is a bit coincidental that Herbie never really has anything negative to say about Ohio State, but the Buckeyes have enjoyed a lot of success in the Urban Meyer era.

