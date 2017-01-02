According to an Alabama Athletics press release, “Steve Sarkisian will assume his duties in advance of the upcoming College Football Playoff National Championship Game,” as Lane Kiffin focuses solely on his head coaching responsibilities at Florida Atlantic.

Four months ago, new offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian was out of college football as he dealt with alcoholism. Now, he will be the offensive coordinator in the college football playoff game a week from today. Ultimately, Kiffin may have become too much to handle for Saban with his recent comments and enormous ego.