The Michigan Wolverines and offensive coordinator Tim Drevno have agreed on a 5-year contract extension worth $1 million annually. Drevno also serves as the offensive line coach. Prior to joining Jim Harbaugh in Michigan, Drevno served as the offensive line coach for the University of Southern California Trojans. He also served as Harbaugh’s offensive line coach during their tenure with the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-2013. Originally, Drevno joined Harbaugh’s staff at the University of San Diego where he also served as the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach and followed Harbaugh to Stanford.

