After one year in Ann Arbor, Michigan Wolverines defensive coordinator Don Brown has done well enough to receive a five year extension and a raise. Brown will receive an almost $600,000 raise per year after his new deal will pay him around $1.4 million annually compared to his $880,000 salary in 2016.

Brown arrived at Michigan after a three year stint as the defensive coordinator at Boston College. In his first year at Michigan, his defense was led by star and Heisman candidate Jabril Peppers. The Wolverines, under Brown, ranked second in total defense, first in pass defense and was in the top five for red zone defense, scoring defense and first downs allowed.

Despite Michigan losing three of its last four games, Brown has been an integral part of the 10-3 season for the Wolverines as they made a strong case for the college football playoff. As good of a coach as Jim Harbaugh is, he is a better recruiter when it comes to players and coaches.