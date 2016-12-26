Mississippi State’s backup quarterback, Damian Williams, will be utilizing his graduate transfer option at Texas State. Williams is the backup to starter Nick Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald is in no danger of losing his job and Williams is taking one last stab at earning some playing time with the Texas State Bobcats.

The 2-10 Bobcats will most likely lose their starting QB from 2016 in Tyler Jones but have two other quarterbacks listed on their depth chart with whom Williams will compete for the starting job; redshirt sophomore Connor White and redshirt junior Eddie Printz. Williams completed 31 of 46 passes this season for 272 yards and 3 touchdowns.