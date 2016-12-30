Per Bruce Feldman, Junior Adams, the passing game and wide receivers coach at Boise State, will be named the new offensive coordinator at Western Kentucky University under coach Mike Sanford.

Adams played at Oregon State in 2000 and finished his playing career at Montana State. After graduation, Adams became a high school coach in Prosser, Washington and than moved on to become wide receivers coach at Montana State while also spending time at Eastern Washington University.

Adams spent three years as Boise St’s wide receivers coach before being named passing game coordinator in 2016. Adams has mentored and coached the likes of Chaz Anderson and Thomas Sperbeck.