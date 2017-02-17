The feel-good viral video of the week has gone viral quickly, and it involves a Siena basketball fan having the night of her life.

It happened at Thursday night’s Manhattan-Siena game, when a female fan — Erin Tobin — drained a half-court shot to win a $500 gift card during a timeout, which was pretty cool.

Things just got better from there, though. Her boyfriend — who was in a coffee-cup costume, dressed as the Dunkin’ Donuts mascot — surprised her with the best news. He popped out of the cup, got down on one knee and proposed to her.

What a night for Ms. Tobin, who was overcome with emotion.