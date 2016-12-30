Stanford QB Keller Chryst ran a naked bootleg against the UNC Tar Heels but rose from the turf extremely slow. Chryst had to be helped off the field and eventually was taken by a cart into the Stanford locker room with ice on his knee. Backup QB Ryan Burns has taken over for Chryst.

Chryst, a junior, became the Stanford starting QB in a game against Arizona on October 29th. Chryst is 5-0 as the starting quarterback with wins against Arizona, Oregon State, Oregon, California, and Rice with three of those five games coming on the road. Over the course of the 2016 season, Chryst has completed almost 57% of his passes with 9 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.