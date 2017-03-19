The supposed coach-in-waiting at Syracuse University was just hired at the University of Washington to take over the men’s basketball program. Mike Hopkins was told he would be taking over for Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim but Hopkins grew impatient until the right deal came along. The right deal for Hopkins was the University of Washington which just fired Lorenzo Romar after 15 seasons. Hopkins had been with Syracuse University since 1996.

The Huskies lured Hopkins from Syracuse with a 6-year contract according to multiple reports. Who could blame Hopkins? He was promised the head coaching job of his alma mater after the legacy-building Jim Boeheim retires. Boeheim has shown no signs of slowing down or stopping completely. Boeheim did have a ‘scheduled retirement’ but there is no way to know if that was real or to keep Hopkins for another year or two. Hopkins made the right decision. He is able to leave the Boeheim shadow and create his own legacy across the country.