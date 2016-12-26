In a very late move, the University of Connecticut Huskies have fired head football coach Bob Diaco. Diaco just finished his third season as the Huskies head coach after accepting the job on December 12, 2013 while coming from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Diaco was unable to turn the Huskies program around and finished his tenure with an 11-26 record while appearing in the St. Petersburg Bowl in 2015.

Diaco will be scooped up as a defensive coordinator in the future as he showed quite a bit of success as the defensive coordinator for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Cincinnati Bearcats. In fact, the Irish are currently looking for a defensive coordinator so a reunion with Brian Kelly is not out of the question.