Former Texas A&M head football coach Kevin Sumlin has found a new home; the University of Arizona. The Arizona Wildcats recently fired head coach Rich Rodriguez due to his off field behavior including an extra marital affair in which he had both his girlfriend and wife on the same sideline, at the same time. Sumlin, 86-43 overall as a college football head coach and 51-26 during his time with Texas A&M, will be in a less competitive conference than the SEC West he is coming from. Sumlin will also have to boost a roster that has been in the middle of the pack of the Pac-12.

The Wildcats finished 7-6 in 2017, 3-9 in 2016 and 7-6 in 2015. Their last double digit win season came in 2014 (10-4) with the Wildcats losing in the Fiesta Bowl.

Sumlin will have to rebuild this Wildcats program and could surely see an uptick in wins during his first season in the weak Pac-12 conference.