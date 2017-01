After 4 seasons and a 19-30 record, the University of California has parted ways with head coach Sonny Dykes. Dykes came to Cal with big expectations but started his career with a 1-11 record in 2013, followed by a 5-7 year in 2014. 2015 was Dykes’ best year at Cal and his only bowl appearance, finishing 8-5 but 2016 was par for the course with a final record of 5-7.

BREAKING #Cal has fired head coach Sonny Dykes, a source has told FOX Sports. Story coming on @FoxSports. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 8, 2017