USC defensive back Adoree Jackson intercepted the second pass of the game by QB Trace McSorely in the 102nd Rose Bowl. Jackson, a top-10 draft pick, has great hands and big play ability once the ball is in his hands.

Hate to see such an upstanding university like Penn State get off to such a rough start like this https://t.co/o8e3s7z0mn — Barstool Sports (@barstooltweetss) January 2, 2017