Chris Godwin and Penn State are just showing out on offense now with the 72-yard touchdown catch against University of Southern California in the 102nd Rose Bowl. This pass was quarterback Trace McSorley’s third touchdown pass of the game after a rough start.

So so catch, I guess. Whatever. https://t.co/ZVa2MYAW8w — Barstool Sports (@barstooltweetss) January 3, 2017