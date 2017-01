After a 89-86 overtime loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels, Clemson coach Brad Brownell pointed his finger at Hall of Fame Coach Roy Williams as they were in the handshake line. Brownell, according to Seth Greenberg from ESPN, was angry about when Kennedy Meeks had words with the Clemson bench. Williams, to his credit, was able to calm Brownell and eventually they shook hands after a tense, one-sided conversation.

Clemson coach Brad Brownell with some words for Roy Williams. Roy appears to be apologizing. pic.twitter.com/oztnXg7Vc1 — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) January 4, 2017