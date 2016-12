The heir to Leonard Fournette at LSU is Derris Guice and he has some big shoes to fill but his feet are probably just as big. The sophomore running back torched the Louisville defense for a 70-yard touchdown in the Citrus Bowl giving the Tigers a commanding 23-6 lead.

In spot duty, with Fournette injured for parts of 2016, Guice has shown that he could be the best running back in the SEC in 2017. In 2016, Guice ran for over 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns.