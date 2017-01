Kansas State almost pulled it out against the Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse. Bill Self has lost only 9 games at Allen Fieldhouse in his career at Kansas and his Jayhawks have won 50 straight at home. But, Self and the Jayhawks were saved by Svi Mykhailiuk despite his three step/Euro step/travel or whatever you want to call it. If the baby is ugly, let’s say so; the refs missed an enormous call on this play.

Svi wins it for KU at the buzzer — with contact. It is near-impossible to steal one from Kansas at the Phog. pic.twitter.com/b85I4ttPt1 — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) January 4, 2017