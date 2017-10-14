Former LSU head coach Les Miles was back in Baton Rouge for Saturday’s game, and it wasn’t long before he was entertaining fans during an interview.

CBS was clever enough to provide the fodder for the funny moment, as sideline reporter Allie LaForce was given a plate of grass to work with. She then handed the plate over to Miles with a smile, as the two attempted to recreate one of Miles’ finest moments, dating back to when he was coaching the Tigers.

“Coach, before you leave, I have prepared a plate of only the best grass from Death Valley,” LaForce said.

Miles gladly obliged, picking up a a small piece of grass and nibbling on it.

Some traditions never die.