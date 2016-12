North Texas running back Jeffery Wilson must have been exhausted or dehydrated or a combination of both. Wilson projectile vomitted while North Texas was in shotgun formation. QB Alec Morris was so surprised or enamored by this chain of events that he missed the snap.

