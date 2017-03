After many scouts predicted a high 4.3 or 4.4 40-yard dash time for Ohio State RB/WR Curtis Samuel, he surprised everyone. Samuel ripped off a 4.31 second 40-yard time. Samuel is the second WR today to surprise with his 40 times. The first was Washington WR John Ross who broke the all-time record with a 4.22 40-yard dash.

The 5’11, 197 pound RB/WR is considered to produce at the next level at both positions. NFL.com has given him a comparison to WR Josh Huff.