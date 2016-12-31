Alabama Crimson Tide LB Ryan Anderson returned a Jake Browning interception 26 yards for a touchdown and a 17-7 Alabama lead over the Washington Huskies. That touchdown was the 15th non-offensive touchdown for the Crimson Tide and 11th defensive touchdown of the season — both leading college football. The 15 non-offensive touchdowns are the most in the last 20 years for an FBS team, according to Mark Schlabach at ESPN. The Crimson Tide have scored non-offensive touchdowns in 10 of their 14 games this season.

