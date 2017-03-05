The Temple Owls aren’t known for spitting out NFL prospects but they are one of the college teams that seems to have one prospect surprising people every year. Maybe it’s because these prospects have spent the last four years in a blue collar city and work their tails off to accomplish their dreams. 6’1″ linebacker and Camden, New Jersey Haason Reddick is no stranger to hard work. In 14 games, Reddick tallied 22.5 tackles for loss. Reddick has shown exceptional athleticism and has been compared to LB Ryan Shazier. It’ll be interesting to see where Reddick goes in the 2017 NFL Draft.