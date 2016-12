Virginia Tech beat #5 Duke by double figures and made a statement in the last two minutes of the game with an off the backboard alley-oop which surely pissed off the gracious Coach K. We’re sure that Coach K will have something to say about the ‘disrespectful move’ in his post game press conference.

Good god Va. Tech just went Warriors on Duke. This game is a wrap. pic.twitter.com/RTsQNDWGpv — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) December 31, 2016