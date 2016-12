Western Kentucky utilized the “Annexation of Puerto Rico” trick play made famous by the movie Little Giants in their game against Memphis in the Boca Raton Bowl. Western Kentucky faked a kneel down and instead handed off the ball to a RB who took it 53 yards.

Here's that fake kneel down WKU ran with 45 seconds left in the 1st half—hid a small player behind the line: