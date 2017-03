Paulina Gretzky is much better looking than most of us, and we’ve now learned she’s much better at golf as well.

I guess it helps when your husband is the N0. 1-ranked golfer in the world, but Gretzky, a mom who has another kid on the way, has a pretty nice swing. She posted a video on Instagram of her teeing off at “Top Golf,” and yeah, she would crush me.

When your man is #1 in the 🌎…🔝🏌🏼‍♀️ A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on Mar 5, 2017 at 6:08am PST

I’ve gotta go practice, after watching that.