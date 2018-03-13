According to internal sources from ESPN, Cleveland Browns decided to trade Danny Shelton, defensive tackle, to New England Patriots. At the same time, Patriots bought the fifth round 2018 pick from the Browns with the third round they have for 2019 being transferred to Cleveland.

Although the official announcement needs to be put off until the allowed date of Wednesday, the day when the new league year starts, it is trade number 4 that Cleveland Browns agreed to during the last few days.

During Friday Browns worked with Miami Dolphins to trade Jarvis Landry, with Buffalo Bills for Tyrod Taylor and with the Green Bay Packers for Damarious Randall. Shelton now joins DeShone Kizer, which was traded in the Randall trade.

You Can Bet on Danny Shelton Deliver for the Patriots

Danny Shelton, 6 feet 2 inches tall and 335 pounds was a first round NFL draft choice in 2015 for the Browns. He went on to play in 46 season games and totaled 1.5 sacks and 71 tackles, and odds are that he continues this performance. Betfair Casino highlighted that this alum of Washington was a huge prospect after college, really someone a team can bet on, mainly because of the strength he showed at the line of scrimmage against running plays.

In 2018 Shelton is going to earn a $2.3 million base salary. Patriots are allowed to pick up the 2019 fifth year option associated with the contract. However, for that the salary is not determined at the moment and would need to be discussed. At the moment, the terms dictate that the salary would be the average between the amounts between 3 and 25 as the highest salaries for defensive linemen in the NFL.

Cleveland Browns trade 2 draft picks for Dolphins’ Jarvis Landry, wide receiver, as reported by Adam Schefter from ESPN. Browns want to sign brand new contracts for Landry, with a deal being highly likely to be done.

Browns Get the Deal Done

Shelton is going to join Malcom Brown, 2015 first round pick, and Lawrence Guy, a 7 years veteran, in order to complete a strong interior defense line. Browns also use the services of Vincent Valentine, although he was injured for the entire of 2017 so not much is known about his condition, just as Adam Butler, undrafted free agent, an interior sub rusher.

Shelton played under 3 defensive coordinators in Cleveland: Jim O’Neil, Gregg Williams and Ray Horton. The Browns switched to 4-3 formation in 2017 under the work of Williams. This is why Shelton is not really of high value for the team at the moment.

The New England Patriots are currently running a highly complex defensive formation system that features multiple line-ups. Defensive linemen are often asked to play run first and close two-gap. This would be quite good for Shelton’s skill set.

Danny Shelton is now filling a void after Patriots declared that Alan Branch, veteran defensive tackle, will not pick up the option he had for the year 2018, thus becoming completely free agent. Also, Ricky Jean Francois, another veteran tackle, declared that his plans were to play for another team in 2018.