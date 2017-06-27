Posted byon
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and his longtime girlfriend Linda Holliday will soon be front and center on the cover of Nantucket Magazine.
The two were the focus of a romantic photoshoot that recently took place, and Belichick just looks like he really wasn’t all that excited about being there.
There are more photos — many of them look similar to the one shown above, though — which TMZ was able to obtain.
Holliday was a stunner as usual, while Belichick appeared surprised that he was forced into wearing a ritzy suit that looked to be more up Hugh Hefner’s alley.