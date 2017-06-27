Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and his longtime girlfriend Linda Holliday will soon be front and center on the cover of Nantucket Magazine.

The two were the focus of a romantic photoshoot that recently took place, and Belichick just looks like he really wasn’t all that excited about being there.

The face of romance. pic.twitter.com/NskALMl9Qj — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) June 27, 2017

There are more photos — many of them look similar to the one shown above, though — which TMZ was able to obtain.

Holliday was a stunner as usual, while Belichick appeared surprised that he was forced into wearing a ritzy suit that looked to be more up Hugh Hefner’s alley.