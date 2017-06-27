Quantcast
The Sports Daily > NFL
Bill Belichick, Linda Holliday nearly broke the Internet with this magazine cover photo
Posted by on June 27, 2017

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and his longtime girlfriend Linda Holliday will soon be front and center on the cover of Nantucket Magazine.

The two were the focus of a romantic photoshoot that recently took place, and Belichick just looks like he really wasn’t all that excited about being there.

There are more photos — many of them look similar to the one shown above, though — which TMZ was able to obtain.

Holliday was a stunner as usual, while Belichick appeared surprised that he was forced into wearing a ritzy suit that looked to be more up Hugh Hefner’s alley.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Partnered Stories