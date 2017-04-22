We are on the homeward stretch for the 2017 NFL Draft. We’ve been looking at a lot of prospects associated with the Dallas Cowboys, but now comes the strategy.

Part of the Cowboys draft strategy will undoubtedly be trading up or down in the draft in order to get the prospects they truly covet the most.

The Cowboys currently have a draft pick in every round except the 5th round.

For the Cowboys, there will be options for them to jump back into a round or move up in a round and that comes in the form of future draft picks.

We aren’t talking anything crazy like a future 1st or 2nd round, but they could use some in other rounds.

For example, the Cowboys will have several compensatory picks for the 2018 draft.

4th round pick for Ron Leary (could turn into 3rd if he hits his playtime earmarks which would increase his pay)

5th round pick for Brandon Carr

5th round pick for Barry Church

6th round pick for Terrell McClain

So, if the Cowboys wanted to move around or back into a round in this year’s draft then they can, because they know they will still have those projected draft picks to take on those losses. They could trade a 2018 4th round pick knowing they have a 4th round comp pick coming their way, or a 5th or 6th for the same reason.

The other option for trade ammo can come in the way of a player trade for a draft pick.

Alfred Morris is really the only realistic player they could trade. He’s in the final year of his deal worth $1 million, but at 28 yrs old, how much would a team give up for him.

At most a 5th round pick, but probably more like a 6th round pick. If a team feels Morris would be a better option than what is left in the draft, they strike a deal for a proven veteran that could come in a start or give a team solid depth.

With the depth in this draft class I could see them making some of these possible trades to jump back into a round or move up for a player they desire.

For a video version of this discussion, click play below on our official YouTube channel.

Let’s go Dallas!