We are days away – it’s draft week baby! We are in Mock Draft Monday mode, and here is our next Dallas Cowboys 7-Round Mock Draft 5.0.
For this exercise I used:
- The Premium One the Clock Draft simulator at Fanspeak.com
- Fanspeak Board
- 7-rounds
- 1 trade
In this mock, I worked a trade with the New York Jets in the 3rd round. The Jets received our 3rd for Jets Round 3 #43, Round 5 #6, Round 7 #6. I accepted this trade and here’s the mock:
ROUND 1 #28
Charles Harris, DE, Missouri (PRI) 6-3, 253 (quick off the snap, but not explosive of the line, productive career) ((SEC)
ROUND 2 #60
Teez Tabor, Florida (PRI) Florida, 6-0, 201 (production, forces turnovers, cover corner, drugs/red flag) (slow time at combine and slower time at pro day, mixed thoughts in interviews) 1st-3rd Round (SEC)
MADE A TRADE WITH NY JETS received our 3rd for Jets Round 3 #43, Round 5 #6, Round 7 #6
ROUND 3 #107
Julien Davenport, OT, Bucknell (PRI) 6-7, 318 (very long arms, 4 yr starter, started every game 44 starts, durable, raw talent, but can be developed and has high ceiling) (#16 SPARQ / 24.7%)
ROUND4 #133
Xavier Woods, Louisiana Tech (PRI) 5-11, 197 (underrated prospect, makes plays all over the place, solid tackler, will hit you, forces turnovers, very productive and a lot of INTs, can cover. Could play between safety and nickel) 3rd-4th Round #4 SPARQ / 49.5% (C-USA)
ROUND 5 #150
Donnel Pumphrey, RB, San Diego State (COM/PRO) 5-8, 176 (4.48 speed, sometimes fumbles, shifty, quick, utility player, not strong 5 reps 225) Round
ROUND 6 #211
Jeremiah Ledbetter (PRI) 6-3, 280 (JUCO transfer, interior lineman with long arms, could play some LE, 4.80 speed)
ROUND 7 #224
Sam Rogers, 5-10, 231 FB, Virgina Tech (Special teams ace, Solid run blocker, can run the ball between the tackles, has good hands and will catch the ball.)
ROUND 7 #228
Sam Tevi, OT, Utah 6-5, 313 (athletic in the running game, but pass protection is questionable. has experience at the LT and RT position. Could stay in the league as a backup swing tackle)
ROUND 7 #246
Taylor McNamara 6-4, 252
Watching the game, McNamara reminded me a lot of our own Geoff Swaim. You have a run blocking tight end. He has size and length. Projected as undrafted, but if someone is looking to bolster their run blocking McNamara could get a look in late round or priority undrafted free agent.
For the video version of this discussion click play below on our Official Youtube Channel.
Previous Mocks:
I’ll have my final mock of mocks Wednesday. Be sure to follow our YouTube channel for your daily Cowboys News fix. Click here for that.