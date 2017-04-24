We are days away – it’s draft week baby! We are in Mock Draft Monday mode, and here is our next Dallas Cowboys 7-Round Mock Draft 5.0.

For this exercise I used:

The Premium One the Clock Draft simulator at Fanspeak.com

Fanspeak Board

7-rounds

1 trade

In this mock, I worked a trade with the New York Jets in the 3rd round. The Jets received our 3rd for Jets Round 3 #43, Round 5 #6, Round 7 #6. I accepted this trade and here’s the mock:

ROUND 1 #28

Charles Harris, DE, Missouri (PRI) 6-3, 253 (quick off the snap, but not explosive of the line, productive career) ((SEC)

ROUND 2 #60

Teez Tabor, Florida (PRI) Florida, 6-0, 201 (production, forces turnovers, cover corner, drugs/red flag) (slow time at combine and slower time at pro day, mixed thoughts in interviews) 1st-3rd Round (SEC)

MADE A TRADE WITH NY JETS received our 3rd for Jets Round 3 #43, Round 5 #6, Round 7 #6

ROUND 3 #107

Julien Davenport, OT, Bucknell (PRI) 6-7, 318 (very long arms, 4 yr starter, started every game 44 starts, durable, raw talent, but can be developed and has high ceiling) (#16 SPARQ / 24.7%)

ROUND4 #133

Xavier Woods, Louisiana Tech (PRI) 5-11, 197 (underrated prospect, makes plays all over the place, solid tackler, will hit you, forces turnovers, very productive and a lot of INTs, can cover. Could play between safety and nickel) 3rd-4th Round #4 SPARQ / 49.5% (C-USA)

ROUND 5 #150

Donnel Pumphrey, RB, San Diego State (COM/PRO) 5-8, 176 (4.48 speed, sometimes fumbles, shifty, quick, utility player, not strong 5 reps 225) Round

ROUND 6 #211

Jeremiah Ledbetter (PRI) 6-3, 280 (JUCO transfer, interior lineman with long arms, could play some LE, 4.80 speed)

ROUND 7 #224

Sam Rogers, 5-10, 231 FB, Virgina Tech (Special teams ace, Solid run blocker, can run the ball between the tackles, has good hands and will catch the ball.)

ROUND 7 #228

Sam Tevi, OT, Utah 6-5, 313 (athletic in the running game, but pass protection is questionable. has experience at the LT and RT position. Could stay in the league as a backup swing tackle)

ROUND 7 #246

Taylor McNamara 6-4, 252

Watching the game, McNamara reminded me a lot of our own Geoff Swaim. You have a run blocking tight end. He has size and length. Projected as undrafted, but if someone is looking to bolster their run blocking McNamara could get a look in late round or priority undrafted free agent.

I'll have my final mock of mocks Wednesday.