The 2017 Draft Class have selected their jersey numbers.

#97 – Taco Charlton

#33 – Chidobe Awuzie #33

#27 – Jourdan Lewis

#10 – Ryan Switzer

#25 – Xavier Woods

#39 – Marquez White

#74 – Joey Ivie

#85 – Noah Brown

#69 – Jordan Carrell

Ryan Switzer had some fun with fans earlier saying he had pick 15, but went with 10: