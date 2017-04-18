The Dallas Cowboys are pretty close to fulfilling the league mandated 30-visits, and another name has been added to the list. Charean Williams is reporting that the Cowboys are bringing in Michigan State defensive lineman Malik McDowell.

McDowell has the versatility the Cowboys covet in their lineman. Used primarily as a defensive tackle, at Michigan State, McDowell has also played outside at DE. He has the long arms and big hands the Cowboys like in their lineman.

#17 SPARQ amongst his peers, McDowell shows his athleticism in the games I watched on him.

On the bad side,

“allows his emotions to take over at times, going on personal crusades against blockers and taking mistakes with him to the next play…appeared to shut it down at times in the second half of 2016 when the season started to go south…” (Dane Brugler, Draft Guide 2017)

Pretty interesting player that is expected to go in the mid 1st round, but you never know, he could be there at 28.

For more on the player click play below to watch the video version of this discussion.