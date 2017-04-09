Deshaun Watson has yet to join an NFL team yet, but he’s already living like a quarterback who plays at the professional level.

Watson posted a few photos of his Clemson title ring on his hand Saturday, and did so while sitting inside a Maserati.

How you go "Big on Big"?! 💎💦💯🔱 pic.twitter.com/PvfNmdZrnt — Deshaun Watson (@DeshaunWatson4) April 8, 2017

It’s possible that Watson was just borrowing or renting the car, as a Maserati might be in the cards for him in the near future, but it’s unlikely that he already purchased one now (before signing a NFL contract). Otherwise, that would raise some questions.