The Sports Daily > NFL
Deshaun Watson flaunts Clemson title ring in Maserati (PHOTOS)
Posted by on April 9, 2017

Deshaun Watson has yet to join an NFL team yet, but he’s already living like a quarterback who plays at the professional level.

Watson posted a few photos of his Clemson title ring on his hand Saturday, and did so while sitting inside a Maserati.

It’s possible that Watson was just borrowing or renting the car, as a Maserati might be in the cards for him in the near future, but it’s unlikely that he already purchased one now (before signing a NFL contract). Otherwise, that would raise some questions.

