For all intents and purposes the consensus amongst fans is that we had a solid 2017 draft. We went heavy defense, 7 out of the 9 players were on defense.

When you look at what the Cowboys have done the past two drafts, they are slowly building something here.

Last year the Cowboys had a solid draft and two rookies played a significant role on defense – Maliek Collins and Anthony Brown. This draft class also had two players that were redshirt due to injury – Jaylon Smith and Charles Tapper.

For Jaylon Smith, the journey has been a long one, but he has put in hard work the whole way, and it is paying off big.

From DC.com:

His peroneal nerve damaged when he tore his ACL and MCL in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl vs. Ohio State is coming to life. His last few EMGs (electromyogram) have shown the nerve getting better and better and better. While Smith still wears the brace to counter the drop-foot problem, he has been out here during the offseason workouts, doing what all the other guys have been doing. Running. Cutting. Stopping and starting. And he’s in envious shape (dc.com, Spagnola)

Jaylon Smith qualifies for the Rookie Mini Camp May 12-14th, and this will be his next big milestone. This time last year, Smith was still in early stages of recovery and observing from the sideline. This year, he will be out there doing some of these drills and getting the football juices flowing again.

