Odell Beckham Jr. is so committed to making sure the Giants defenders eat grass as he attempts to rack up yards after catches in Thursday night’s game that he’ll be literally wearing grass on his feet during the NFC East matchup.

Photos of Beckham’s cleats have been released by ESPN’s Darren Rovell, and they’re pretty unique, with a Christmas theme. The flashy kicks contain actual grass from the football field at the high school he once played for, Isidore Newman.

FIRST LOOK: Odell Beckham Jr.'s cleats for tonight, designed by Nike, have grass taken from his high school field inside of them pic.twitter.com/ayn4xvvc5Y — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 22, 2016

Merry Beckmas, everyone.