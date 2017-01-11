Ludacris attended high school in Atlanta, and has been something of a legend in the area ever since.

So with that said, it certainly makes sense that he’ll be performing at halftime of Saturday’s Seahawks-Falcons Divisional Playoff game, which could be the team’s final game at the Georgia Dome.

Falcons fans, however, were hoping Future would perform to troll Russell Wilson. As we know, the rapper who was born and raised in Atlanta once dated and had a child with Wilson’s wife, Ciara, and it would be a pretty good troll job to have him there. Plus, he’s loved by the people of Atlanta.

The people have spoken, but it won’t matter.

[Black Sports Online]