With NFL Championship Weekend wrapped up, there is only one game remaining on the NFL’s schedule. That game would be Super Bowl LII, where the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles will face off with the Lombardi Trophy on the line.

Although they were the respective #1 seeds in their conferences, both teams faced an uphill climb to reach the big game. By now, everyone knows that the Eagles had to overcome the loss of their starting quarterback, Carson Wentz just five games ago. Wentz had lead the Eagles to a 10-1 record and was looking like a candidate for the NFL’s MVP award. However, a torn ACL sidelined him for the season, handing the reigns to Nick Foles. While Foles appeared shaky out of the gate, he looked like an All-Pro against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC title game. Having been home underdogs for two games in a row, the Eagles aren’t about to back down as they face off against the legendary Brady and Belichick.

While it seems strange to think of the front-running Patriots as having overcome adversity, the fact remains that their Super Bowl berth was far from certain in the 4th quarter of the AFC Championship. Having played all season without his top receiver, Julian Edelman, Brady was now dealing with the loss of his top tight end, Rob Gronkowski, who was sidelined with a concussion he sustained in the 2nd quarter. Down by 10 points, with 12 stitches in his throwing hand, Brady led his team to yet another come from behind victory, erasing a 10-point deficit en route to a 24-20 victory over the Jaguars.

Both teams come into this game with something to prove. The Eagles are looking to give their fans a first Super Bowl title, while the Patriots are looking to cement their dynasty and claim a record sixth Lombardi trophy. Whoever comes away the victor in this contest will have earned it as the matchup seems poised to be a close contest. At press, TopBet.eu favors the Patriots by less than a touchdown. Given the Patriots’ history of razor-thin Super Bowl wins and losses in their previous seven trips, it would be surprising to see this game decided by anything more than a touchdown. Most likely, it will come down to a field goal or some other incredible small play that tips the scales one way or the other.

In addition to wagering on the outcome, there is also the opportunity to wager on some great Super Bowl LII prop bets. Props always make the game more interesting. However, with all the storylines and drama baked into Super Bowl LII, there will likely be enough action on the field to keep us all riveted for 60 minutes, and perhaps even overtime!